x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five.
Credit: AP
Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) has a shot blocked by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2. 

The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. 

All-Star Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins. Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, who finished 3-3-2 during an eight-game, three-week road trip.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

14-year-old ready for first full professional season | Fast Lane