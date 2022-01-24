Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five.

PITTSBURGH — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2.

