Kapanen, Guentzel push Penguins to 3-2 OT win over Capitals

Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins center Zach Aston-Reese (12) checks Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. 

The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games against the Capitals this season, including two in overtime and one in a shootout. They also won for the eighth time this season after entering the third period tied or trailing.

 Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season. 

Conor Sheary and Richard Panik scored for Washington, which only led for 22 seconds all night. Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves.

The Penguins will take the ice again tomorrow night (Feb. 25) against the Capitals at 7:00 p.m.

