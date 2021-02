The Washington Capitals stopped a four-game slide by topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1.

PITTSBURGH — Conor Sheary and Jakub Vrana scored in the second period, and the Washington Capitals stopped a four-game slide by topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1.

Lars Eller also scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 shots in his 11th straight start.

Pittsburgh won its first five games at home, including three against the Capitals.

Zach Aston-Reese set a career high with his third goal in as many games, and Tristan Jarry made 39 saves for the Penguins.