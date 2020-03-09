Todd Reirden returns to Penguins as assistant coach

Reirden will begin a second stint in Pittsburgh as an assistant coach.

PITTSBURGH — Todd Reirden is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins have hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14.

Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz in Washington, helping guide the Capitals to the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2018.