Todd Reirden returns to Penguins as assistant coach

Reirden will begin a second stint in Pittsburgh as an assistant coach.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Washington Capitals head coach Todd Reirden watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Washington. The Washington Capitals have fired Reirden after a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Sunday, Aug. 23 three days after the Capitals lost to former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders in a five-game series. (AP Photo/Al Drago, File)

PITTSBURGH — Todd Reirden is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

The Penguins have hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders. 

This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14. 

Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz in Washington, helping guide the Capitals to the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2018. 

Reirden was promoted to head coach in the summer of 2018 but was removed after failing to lead the team past the first round of the playoffs.

