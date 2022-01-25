x
Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

Blueger was injured when Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Jets.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) checks Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. 

Blueger was injured when Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Jets. 

The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals and nine assists in 40 games this season. 

He has been an important part of Pittsburgh's NHL-best penalty-killing unit and centers the Penguins' fourth line.

The Penguins will host the Arizona Coyotes tonight at 7:00 p.m.

