Crosby scores 500th, Penguins rally past Flyers 5-4 in OT

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal and Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang capped a late rally to send the Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime.

Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal milestone when he beat Carter Hart from the goal line on the power play at 16:34 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

Crosby’s teammates poured over the bench in a raucous celebration after the 34-year-old joined Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux as the only Penguins in franchise history with 500 goals.

The Penguins will head to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs while the Flyers will return home to host the Washington Capitals.