Letang's overtime winner lifts Penguins past Flyers, 3-2

Kris Letang scored his first goal of the season and helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak.

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang stuffed a wraparound by Carter Hart 1:57 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia 3-2.

Playing for the first time since Oct. 19 after testing positive for COVID-19, Letang scored his first goal of the season and helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh played without star center Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan.

Both have tested positive for COVID-19.

Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers.

The Flyers will head to Washington to face the Capitals at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 6.