Letang's overtime winner lifts Penguins past Flyers, 3-2

Kris Letang scored his first goal of the season and helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) backhands the puck under the pad of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) for an overtime goal in an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang stuffed a wraparound by Carter Hart 1:57 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia 3-2. 

Playing for the first time since Oct. 19 after testing positive for COVID-19, Letang scored his first goal of the season and helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak. 

Pittsburgh played without star center Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan. 

Both have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers.

The Flyers will head to Washington to face the Capitals at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The Penguins will host the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 6.

