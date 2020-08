The Penguins were able to tie the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

TORONTO, ON — Sidney Crosby, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel scored for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, tying the best-of-five qualifying series at one game apiece.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Canadiens.

The Canadiens opened the series with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday, but were flat from the start in Game 2 and never recovered.