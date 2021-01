The 100th goal of Jake Guentzel's NHL career was also the game winner for the Penguins.

PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Guentzel’s goal at 18:29 was his second of the season. Bryan Rust also scored and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins.

Colin Blackwell and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers.