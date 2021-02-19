x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Jarry stops 31 shots, Penguins shut down Islanders 4-1

Sidney Crosby scored his sixth goal of the season and the Penguins downed the Islanders 4-1.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a glove save as New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his sixth goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 4-1.

Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh collected just its third regulation victory of the season to bounce back from a dismal loss to Washington. 

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders and Brock Nelson scored late to help the Islanders avoid being shut out but New York’s three-game winning streak came to a halt.

The teams face off again in Pittsburgh on Sat., Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

    

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.