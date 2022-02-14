Boyle puts scalding Penguins ahead in 4-2 win over Devils

Tristan Jarry made 28 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept rolling with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

NEWARK, N.J. — Brian Boyle scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry made 28 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept rolling with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Mike Matheson, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their third straight overall and sixth straight on the road.

Pittsburgh improved to 7-1-3 in its last 11 games.

Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils. New Jersey had scored seven goals in each of its last two games, both road wins.

But the Devils nonetheless fell to 3-8-0 in their last 11.