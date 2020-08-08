Canadiens stun Penguins 2-0 to win qualifying round series

The Canadiens clinched their first playoff berth in three years while taking down the Penguins.

TORONTO, ON — Artturi Lehkonen flipped a shot past Tristan Jarry with 4:11 remaining to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a stunning 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins that clinched their first playoff berth in three years.

Paul Byron took advantage of a Pittsburgh turnover, darted behind the Penguins net and slipped a pass to Lehkonen in front.

The 25-year-old Lehkonen found enough space between four Pittsburgh players to slip the puck into the open net.