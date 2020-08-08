x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Canadiens stun Penguins 2-0 to win qualifying round series

The Canadiens clinched their first playoff berth in three years while taking down the Penguins.
Credit: AP
Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his game and series winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with teammates Shea Weber (6) and Paul Byron (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Artturi Lehkonen flipped a shot past Tristan Jarry with 4:11 remaining to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a stunning 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins that clinched their first playoff berth in three years.

Paul Byron took advantage of a Pittsburgh turnover, darted behind the Penguins net and slipped a pass to Lehkonen in front. 

The 25-year-old Lehkonen found enough space between four Pittsburgh players to slip the puck into the open net. 

The Penguins mustered little down the stretch and Shea Weber added an empty-net goal in the final seconds as the 12th-seeded Canadiens captured the best-of-five qualifying round over fifth-seeded Pittsburgh in four games. 

Related Articles