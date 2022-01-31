x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Moore's 2nd goal helps Kings beat Penguins 4-3; Crosby 498th

The Penguins have lost three in a row for the first time since November.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Moore (12) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Trevor Moore’s second goal broke a tie in the third period and sent the Los Angeles Kings over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. 

Sidney Crosby scored his 498th career goal for the Penguins. Moore took a lead pass from Blake Lizotte and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry on a breakaway at 13:21 of the third. 

Moore’s seventh goal of the season helped the Kings win for the third time in five games following a three-game skid. 

Drew Doughty, who played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday, scored his fifth and Alex Iafallo got his 14th for the Kings. 

Bryan Rust had a pair of third-period goals for the Penguins, who have lost three in a row for the first time since late November.

The Penguins will remain home to host the Washington Capitals on Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Rules of the game: Curling terminology