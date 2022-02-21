x
Hurricanes edge Pens 4-3 to take lead in tight Metropolitan

The Carolina Hurricanes edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Sunday to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Credit: Associated Press/Fred Vuich
Carolina Hurricanes Vincent Trocheck (16), Antti Raanta (32) and Sebastian Aho (20) celebrate a victory after an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — Jesper Fast scored 9 seconds into the third period to break a tie, Sebastian Aho followed with his 22nd goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Sunday to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division. 

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina, which never trailed in the first meeting of the season between the teams that entered the day tied atop perhaps the league’s most competitive division. 

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins will remain home to host the New Jersey Devils on Thurs., Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

