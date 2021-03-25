x
Sabres' winless streak hits 15 as Penguins roll to 5-2 win

Pittsburgh recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres.
Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino, left, celebrates with teammates Kris Letang, center, and Mike Matheson (5) after Zach Aston-Reese scored a short handed goal; against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his 13th goal of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 15 games with a 5-2 victory.

Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach-Aston Reese also scored for the Penguins. 

Pittsburgh recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres. 

Buffalo's 15-game winless stretch (0-13-2) is a record for futility since the shootout was introduced during the 2005-06 season.

The Penguins will again host the Sabres on Thursday night in Pittsburgh at 7:00 p.m.

