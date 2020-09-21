Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21

The win moved the Steelers to 2-0.

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Pittsburgh Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by the Denver Broncos 26-21.

The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury but didn’t secure the win under safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go.

Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick and absorbed a serious pounding at the hands of Pittsburgh’s defense.

James Conner had 106 yards and a score on 18 carries while Diontae Johnson led Pittsburgh through the air with 92 yards and a touchdown on 8 catches.

Rookie Chase Claypool had 3 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.