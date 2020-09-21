x
Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21

The win moved the Steelers to 2-0.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on an 84-yard play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Pittsburgh Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by the Denver Broncos 26-21. 

The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury but didn’t secure the win under safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go. 

Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick and absorbed a serious pounding at the hands of Pittsburgh’s defense. 

James Conner had 106 yards and a score on 18 carries while Diontae Johnson led Pittsburgh through the air with 92 yards and a touchdown on 8 catches.

Rookie Chase Claypool had 3 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers will host the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m.

