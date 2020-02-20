Pirates' Pablo Reyes banned 80 games for positive drug test

He became the second player in three days suspended for Boldenone, which is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' Pablo Reyes was suspended 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone.

He became the second player in three days suspended for Boldenone, which is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses.

Houston pitcher Francis Martes also was suspended.

Reyes is a 26-year-old outfielder and infielder who made his major league debut in September 2018 and hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs.