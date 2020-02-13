Shelton's 1st workout as Pirates' manager 'cool' experience

Shelton was hired Nov. 27 to replace the fired Clint Hurdle.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Derek Shelton conducted his first workout as Pittsburgh Pirates' manager Wednesday when pitchers and catchers began spring training drills in Bradenton, Florida.

Shelton was hired Nov. 27 to replace the fired Clint Hurdle.

Shelton spent the previous 15 seasons as a coach with the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins. He was the bench coach last year when Minnesota won the AL Central.

The Pirates also have new general manager in Ben Cherington.

Yet Pittsburgh has made only a few changes to the roster since the end of last season.

Many analysts are picking the Pirates to finish last again.