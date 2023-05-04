Pirates C Austin Hedges goes on 7-day concussion list

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.

The 30-year-old Hedges played in the club’s first three games, going hitless in seven at-bats.

Catcher Tyler Heineman's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and Pittsburgh designated right-hander Edwin Uceta for assignment.

The team claimed Uceta off waivers two days earlier, but he hadn’t made an appearance for Indianapolis.