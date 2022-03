Thursday morning kick starts three days of PIAA wrestling in Hershey.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Quite the difference from a year ago. The Giant Center in Hershey was rocking with parents, fans and teams routing for one of six mats in action.

The day started with AA wrestling bright and early at 9:00 a.m. AAA wrestlers began at 4:00 p.m.

The action continues Friday at 9:00 a.m. with AA quarterfinals and semi finals then AAA quarterfinals.

States wraps up on Saturday with AA finals and AAA semifinals and finals.

.@WarwickWarriors Marco Tocci moving on to the 106 round of 16 with an 11-4 decision win. @fox43 @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/lD6WXpeopD — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) March 10, 2022