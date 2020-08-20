PIAA feels insurance won't be determining factor in fall sports vote

The PIAA is expected to make a decision on fall sports Friday afternoon.

A decision on fall sports in the Commonwealth is expected tomorrow when the PIAA's Board of Directors meet at 3 p.m. They will discuss whether to go forward with fall sports or follow Governor Wolf's recommendations of holding off until January 2021.

One big question that has been floating around is the PIAA's health insurance. PIAA Associate Executive Director, Melissa Mertz, says shouldn't play a role in the decision.

In the PIAA's insurance policy. They have "catastrophic insurance. However, that policy does not cover communication and viral diseases, like COVID-19.

Mertz said in a statement to FOX43, “We don’t think it will be a determining factor in tomorrow’s vote about fall sports. We continue to explore more options and address the issue as the season grows closer.”

High school athletic directors have also said they will attack the hurdle about insurance after the PIAA decision is made.

FOX43 also reached out to District 3 Chairman, Doug Bohannon and he said, "District 3 will not provide any additional coverage."

Depending on your family health benefits, if a child tests positive for COVID-19. Some insurance companies, like BlueCross BlueShield Texas, do cover treatment for communicable and viral diseases, assuming that the treatment is considered medically necessary.