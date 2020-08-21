PIAA to hold fall sports championships with participation determined at school district's discretion

The announcement came after the PIAA Board of Directors meeting held on Friday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association will hold fall sports championships, with participation in the fall sports season to be determined at the school districts' discretion.

The announcement came out of a PIAA Board of Directors' meeting that was held via a Zoom call on Friday afternoon.

The Board voted 25-5 in favor of beginning the fall sports season on Monday, based on the decisions of individual school districts about whether or not to move forward.

The agency left the door open for other options with a unanimous vote to continue monitoring fall sports as the season moves forward.

Doug Bohanon moves that fall sports be opened August 24th based on individual school decisions .. 2nd motion by Dave Bitting, no discussion, 25-5 in favor of motion to begin fall sports, game on for the 24th! — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) August 21, 2020

the PIAA leaves the door open for other options with a unanimous decision to monitor sports as they move forward .. @fox43 @FOX43Sports — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) August 21, 2020

In a statement released after the vote, the PIAA said the decision on whether or not to move forward with a fall sports season should be left to each member school individually.

"The PIAA Board of Directors voted this afternoon to permit fall sports to begin on Monday, August 24, based on local school decisions," the PIAA said. "The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally, allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor.

"As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics, the Board believes that through each member schools' adherence to their developed school's health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue.

"The PIAA Board of Directors has heard thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials, as well as community leaders that have contacted us. We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of its participants.

"PIAA is committed to providing a season to all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible. The PIAA Board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternative solutions, if needed."

The Mid-Penn Conference issued the following statement after the PIAA announced its decision.

The Mid-Penn Conference fully supports the decision of the PIAA Board of Directors in keeping the fall sports season intact. While local school boards still have the final say at their school, our conference will move forward with a fall season, with a school option to begin practice on or after Friday, September 4. The health and safety of our conference schools, student-athletes, staffs, and communities are still of the utmost importance.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said after the vote that spectators are still not allowed to attend fall sports events at this time, based on current state COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

State guidelines say outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people and indoor gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.

@PIAASports Dr. Lombardi: Spectators are not allowed at this point per Gov. Office guidelines. Have asked for consideration related to indoor attendance (25). — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) August 21, 2020

In a statement released after the vote, State Sen. Scott Martin, chairman of the Athletic Oversight Committee, said he hopes the PIAA can revisit the issue of limiting the number of spectators at sports events.

The Lancaster County Republican's full statement reads:

“Today’s announcement that school sports can resume this fall is a victory for young athletes, coaches, parents and common sense. School athletics play a vital role in the development of young people, and oftentimes offer a window to higher education opportunities. My thanks goes out to the PIAA for doing what is best for the physical, mental and emotional health of student-athletes.

“PIAA board members deserve a great deal of credit for their deliberate, evidence-based approach to this issue. We know that recreational leagues have been operating safely without incident or outbreaks throughout the summer, and our Athletic Oversight Committee hearing this week highlighted the fact that there is no data that indicates these activities present a danger in terms of increasing the spread of COVID-19.

“Local school boards are clearly in the best position to make decisions about the health and safety of students, and I am grateful that the PIAA has empowered them to make those decisions for themselves. The protocols set forth by the PIAA create a viable path forward for fall sports, and I encourage all student-athletes and coaches to take these guidelines very seriously. I firmly believe that we can enjoy a healthy fall season if we all do our part to be safe.

“Although today’s announcement is a giant leap forward for fall sports, our work is not over. We must continue to monitor the situation and update guidance as circumstances change. However, the PIAA deserves enormous credit for tackling this issue in a way that makes sense for all involved and giving our kids a chance to play.”

“I am also hopeful that we can revisit the issue of allowing a limited number of spectators for these events, so long as social distancing can be observed. As a recreational league football coach, I require a parent or guardian to be present in case of illness or injury. The role they play is invaluable, I strongly believe that parents and guardians should be able to see the fruits of the countless hours of practice and training in person.”

Some school districts, including Harrisburg and Milton Hershey in Central Pennsyvlania, have already opted out of fall athletics.

Lombardi said the PIAA is open to the possibility of holding two football seasons -- presumably including a second one in the spring -- for schools who choose not to participate this fall.

.@PIAASports Dr. Lombardi: Open to the possibility of two football seasons for schools who choose not to participate this fall. — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) August 21, 2020

.@PIAASports: The board wanted to capture as many opportunities for student athletes to participate as possible, hence the possibility of two fall seasons in the school year, should a school decide not to compete this fall. — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) August 21, 2020

Earlier this month, Governor Tom Wolf recommended that no school sports be played in Pennsylvania until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That announcement shook the landscape of Pennsylvania's School sports, and was met with anger and dismay by some.

In response, the PIAA voted to delay the fall season by two weeks until today's meeting to announce its decision on holding fall championships.

Earlier this week, Harrisburg School District cancelled its fall sports season, even ahead of the PIAA decision.

Milton Hershey School says they will also follow Gov. Wolf's recommendation not to participate in 2020 fall sports, saying that the decision, "prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff."