Dallastown Wrestling advances, makes school history

PIAA Team Wrestling Quarterfinals

HERSHEY, Pa. — There was a lot of excitement after the win in the opening round of the PIAA team tournament for Dallastown and on Friday afternoon they had a chance to make school history with their first trip to the state semifinals. In their way stood District I champion Spring-Ford.

After a loss at 152, one of the Wildcats' leaders Brooks Gable, hit the mat at 160, and he was in control from the opening whistle on his way to a major decision to cut the deficit to two. At 170, Hunter Sweitzer brought the bench to its feet as he locked in a cradle and then put his man flat for a quick fall and a Dallastown lead.

That however was short lived as Spring-Ford rallied back for a 17-10 advantage, but that was the last time they would be out in front. After a Blake Feeney decision at 220, in stepped Hunter Bisking at heavyweight. Bisking has been on a tear lately, and he followed up his pin from opening night with authority, as he took a headlock and turned it into a fall and a Dallastown lead at 19-17. From that point on it was all Dallastown as they went on to win 37-28 setting up a date in the night cap with state power house Nazareth.

In the semifinals Nazareth started off, like they have in every bout this season, dominant. The Wildcats overwhelmed by the Blue Eagles 59-6. Hunter Bisking continued his great post season with another pin at 285.