Basketball as well as 2A swimming and diving have been postponed for at least two weeks.

YORK, Pa. — The PIAA winter sports playoffs have been put on hold for at least the next two weeks.

A unanimous vote suspended the basketball tournaments and AA swimming and diving championships on Thursday.

With the potential threat of the coronavirus, the Pennsylvania high school sports governing body made the decision in, "the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public."