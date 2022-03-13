Seidel & Robell bring home PIAA gold in "AA" wrestling finals

Five area wrestlers place second in state tournament

HERSHEY, Pa. — It is the greatest atmosphere and the biggest day on the PIAA high school wrestling calendar. Championship Saturday of the PIAA State tournament at Giant Center. Area wrestlers strap on the head gear and get ready to bring home the gold.

The "Baby Face Assassin" from Northern Lebanon, freshman Aaron Seidel at 106 faced returning champ Louie Gill.

After a scoreless first period, in the second, Seidel with control gets a rebar tilt that leads to swipes on the edge and that gives him a 3-0 advantage. The tension built in the third after a takedown by Gill, Seidel would then escape and the Vikings fans were on their feet as the seconds ticked away. Yes the one who wears on the back of his sweatshirt "Baby Face Assassin," Aaron Seidel captures state gold with a 4-2 decision. Just the second Viking to claim to the honor.

"Pretty awesome, always wanted to be a state champion since I was little and tying up as a champion I am very grateful."

The victory emotional as Seidel celebrated in the stands with his teammates and coaches.

From 106 to 285 we see Bishop McDevitt's Riley Robell. This week a business trip for last years state runner up. His mission not fall short in the final bout. Pre-match as he waited he paced the mat, winking and smiling at the cameras. After a first period takedown, Robell was out to an early lead and did not look back. Sitting on 99 career wins, Robell scores another "two" and pumped his fist as the seconds ticked away. After a brief celebration on the mat with his coaches it was off to the stands with hugs for the family and fans. This was a moment he has waited all year for.

“There wasn’t much smiling this week because I wasn’t content with anything. I'm still not content with one title. I want a second next year but for now I'm happy with that." Robell on the tournament added, "(it was) A lot of fun, the most fun you can have a wrestler."

Yes, it is always nice to finish the the tournament on top of the podium ….

Area PIAA State silver medalists:

"AA"

152 - Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt

215 - Brad Morrison, West Perry

"AAA"

120 - Mason Leiphart, Dover

132 - Matt Repos, Central Dauphin