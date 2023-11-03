PIAA State Wrestling finals conclude as two District III wrestlers steal the show as repeat champions

Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt and Aaron Seidel of Northern Lebanon once again capture state golds for the second straight year.

HERSHEY, Pa. — It was the final day of the state wrestling finals at Giant Center. District III with two wrestlers looking for back to back titles in 2A. Last year's freshman state champion Aaron Seidel of Northern Lebanon came in as the heavy favorite to repeat.

In his championship bout he was active early getting a quick two points on the takedown in the first period. From there, he would wrestle his way to a six point lead with with escapes and another takedown. The sophomore star makes good on his goal to repeat as a state champion with a 6-1 victory over Dominic Deputy.

"I always try to score as many points as I can it's pretty cool having all the pressure because you are one of the big dogs," said Seidel "This just feels amazing and I'm ready to just come out and keep winning."

Seidel said he plans to move up in weight class next season.

Bishop McDevitt's Riley Robell also looking for back to back state titles. He scored early and often on takedowns and reversals.

No pin this time for the senior who has logged over 100 in his career, but he does repeat as the 285 pound state champion with a commanding 15-2 victory. He calls it a legacy defining win having already claimed a state championship in football.

"You know I wanted to go down in the history books from the day I walked into McDevitt," said Robell "They have a wall a fame I saw it and said I'm going to be on that wall I had all the confidence I would survive it and to come out on the other side unscratched it feels good."

On the 3A side Central Dauphin's Ryan Garvick with a tall task in front of him. He comes up just short of the gold medal falling to Ty Watters. 11-3. A great season for Garvick comes to an end but the experience is one he could never forget.

"I came in as a big underdog and I knew that I just wanted to put it all out there and see what would happen," said Garvick "Just being here on this stage isn't new but you always appreciate it."