PIAA State Swimming Championships kick off at Bucknell University

The four-day event held at Bucknell University is just as special as it is unique, because while competing against the best, it's also one heck of a good time!

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Local high school athletes look to bring home more than just a medal as the PIAA State Swim Championships hit the starting block.

"You know you are here with the best of the best, it's just a great atmosphere everyone is pushing one another [along]," said Ben Pacifico, a West York junior.

On the deck ready to compete, when your name fills the arena... it's a feeling like nothing else.

"A lot of things are going through your head but honestly you can't really hear that well in your own little zone," said Braelen Mowe, a Boiling Spring senior.

And the fans go nuts, even the officials on deck have a blast!

"We have a great time as officials, these people are wonderful all over the state. I have made some wonderful friendships," said PIAA Championship official Ted Fitzgerald.

Possibly taking home a medal all while competing against friends? It's not so bad.