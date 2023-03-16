x
PIAA State Swimming Championships kick off at Bucknell University

The four-day event held at Bucknell University is just as special as it is unique, because while competing against the best, it's also one heck of a good time!

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Local high school athletes look to bring home more than just a medal as the PIAA State Swim Championships hit the starting block. 

The four-day event held at Bucknell University is just as special as it is unique because while competing against the best, it's also one heck of a good time! 

"You know you are here with the best of the best, it's just a great atmosphere everyone is pushing one another [along]," said Ben Pacifico, a West York junior. 

On the deck ready to compete, when your name fills the arena... it's a feeling like nothing else. 

"A lot of things are going through your head but honestly you can't really hear that well in your own little zone," said Braelen Mowe, a Boiling Spring senior. 

And the fans go nuts, even the officials on deck have a blast! 

"We have a great time as officials, these people are wonderful all over the state. I have made some wonderful friendships," said PIAA Championship official Ted Fitzgerald. 

Possibly taking home a medal all while competing against friends? It's not so bad. 

"It means for me that I have improved from last year, it means that I am growing as I go and I want to hopefully keep growing and get better and just improve," said West York junior diver Taeyln Tomas. 

