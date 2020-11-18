x
PIAA State Semifinals Results (11/17/20)

Five area teams punched their tickets to this weekend's state championship games.

FIELD HOCKEY

1A Semifinals

Greenwood - 3

Shady Side Academy - 1

3A Semifinals

Central Dauphin - 5

Pine Richland - 0

2A Semifinals

Palmyra - 3

Selinsgrove - 0

- - - - -

VOLLEYBALL

2A Semifinals

Trinity - 3

Pine Grove - 0

3A Semifinals

York Suburban - 1

Bethlehem Catholic - 3

4A Semifinals

Hempfield - 2

North Allegheny - 3

- - - - -

GIRLS SOCCER

3A Semifinals

Mechanicsburg - 0

Mars - 2

4A Semifinals

Cumberland Valley - 0

North Allegheny - 1

- - - - -

BOYS SOCCER

3A Semifinals

Northern - 4

Upper Moreland - 1

4A Semifinals

Cumberland Valley - 0

Seneca Valley - 1