PIAA State Semifinals Results (11/17/20)

FIELD HOCKEY
1A Semifinals
Greenwood - 3
Shady Side Academy - 1
3A Semifinals
Central Dauphin - 5
Pine Richland - 0
2A Semifinals
Palmyra - 3
Selinsgrove - 0
- - - - -
VOLLEYBALL
2A Semifinals
Trinity - 3
Pine Grove - 0
3A Semifinals
York Suburban - 1
Bethlehem Catholic - 3
4A Semifinals
Hempfield - 2
North Allegheny - 3
- - - - -
GIRLS SOCCER
3A Semifinals
Mechanicsburg - 0
Mars - 2
4A Semifinals
Cumberland Valley - 0
North Allegheny - 1
- - - - -
BOYS SOCCER
3A Semifinals
Northern - 4
Upper Moreland - 1
4A Semifinals
Cumberland Valley - 0
Seneca Valley - 1