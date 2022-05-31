State playoffs begin for lacrosse and volleyball

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The PIAA state playoffs kicked off with first round games today. District III in on the action check out the scores below for all classifications.
PIAA 2A Boys Volleyball first round
Frankford - Lower Dauphin - Lower Dauphin wins by forfeit
Manheim Central 3 - Lansdale Catholic 0
York Suburban 3 - Southern Lehigh 0
PIAA 3A Boys Volleyball first round
Cumberland Valley 2 - Shaler 3
Palmyra 0 - North Allegheny 3
Warwick 2 - Northampton 3
Upper Dublin 0 - Central Dauphin 3
PIAA 2A Boys Lacrosse first round
Lampeter-Strasburg 10 - Lansdale Catholic 9 F/OT
South Fayette 4 - Susquehannock 20
Cocalico 2 - Mars 18
Trinity 7 - Penncrest 14
PIAA 3A Boys Lacrosse first round
Hempfield 7 - Downingtown East 5
Cumberland Valley 12 - Unionville 8
Manheim Township 16 - Mt. Lebanon 10
Central York 3 - Springfield Del. Co. 15
PIAA 2A Girls Lacrosse first round
York Catholic 16 - Danville 8
Susquehannock 7 - Strath Haven 12
PIAA 3A Girls Lacrosse first round
Manheim Township 19 - Upper St. Clair 2
Hempfield 5 - Shady Side Academy 8