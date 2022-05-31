x
State playoffs begin for lacrosse and volleyball

District III qualifiers play in first round games in state playoffs

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The PIAA state playoffs kicked off with first round games today. District III in on the action check out the scores below for all classifications. 

PIAA 2A Boys Volleyball first round

Frankford - Lower Dauphin - Lower Dauphin wins by forfeit

Manheim Central 3 - Lansdale Catholic 0

York Suburban 3 - Southern Lehigh 0

PIAA 3A Boys Volleyball first round

Cumberland Valley 2 - Shaler 3

Palmyra 0 - North Allegheny 3

Warwick 2 - Northampton 3

Upper Dublin 0 - Central Dauphin 3

PIAA 2A Boys Lacrosse first round

Lampeter-Strasburg 10 - Lansdale Catholic 9 F/OT

South Fayette 4 - Susquehannock 20

Cocalico 2 - Mars 18

Trinity 7 - Penncrest 14

PIAA 3A Boys Lacrosse first round

Hempfield 7 - Downingtown East 5

Cumberland Valley 12 - Unionville 8 

Manheim Township 16 - Mt. Lebanon 10

Central York 3 - Springfield Del. Co. 15

PIAA 2A Girls Lacrosse first round

York Catholic 16 - Danville 8

Susquehannock 7 - Strath Haven 12

PIAA 3A Girls Lacrosse first round

Manheim Township 19 - Upper St. Clair 2

Hempfield 5 - Shady Side Academy 8

