Colt's run at a 6A title cut short in PIAA semifinals

Cedar Cliff loses in the final four to Plymouth Whitemarsh.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — The Cedar Cliff Colts in the midst of a state title run have been a tough and resilient group all year long. The keystone and Mid-Penn division winners sported a 29-1 record this season.

The Colts fell short to Plymouth Whitemarsh in the 6A semis 48-35. The the three point line has been kind to the Colts all year, but tonight the group just didn't have it from behind the arch. Plymouth Whitemarsh no slouch of their own and the District 1 showed it all with great ball movement and a bruising inside presence from senior Lainey Allen.

The Colts were led by Freshman star Olivia Jones who put on a great performance with 20 points. The Colt will graduate four seniors, but return most of their roster including the Freshman star Jones. Colts head coach Scott Weyant knows just how much this group has fought all year.

"They will be the senior class that got the first keystone division championship the first Mid-Penn conference championship made third in districts and went to the final four in states," said Weyant "The group that's coming back is resilient and they like to be in the gym and they are gym rats so we will be back."

The Colts with nothing but promise ahead with a young and eager roster.