PIAA reflects on 2020 fall sports season

The successes and challenges of the fall season will help guide the PIAA during the winter sports.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Over the past few weeks, PIAA championship banners have been seen at soccer, volleyball, water polo, field hockey, and football state championship competitions across the state of Pennsylvania. Teams have experienced the thrill of a state title victory and dealt with the agony of defeat. Yet, just a few months ago, no one was certain we'd see anything close to any of this.

"We felt that at the beginning of the year, the biggest mistake we'd make is if we didn't try," recalled PIAA Executive Director Dr. Bob Lombardi.

The PIAA certainly tried, though they'll be the first to tell you it wasn't easy. But like in sports, it took a total team effort.

"I think it's great and it's a tribute to the schools and their communities, their coaching staffs, teaching staffs, faculty administration, and especially the moms and dads," added Lombardi.

The fall sports season wasn't perfect. Some teams missed out on opportunities because of rising COVID cases, symptoms, and even the potential possibility of a risk of spreading. But the schools and teams following the guidelines helped the fall sports season reach the home stretch and as Lombardi looked on at Hersheypark Stadium, he could see that.

"Athletics are important to these young people and especially with their mental health," said Lombardi. "It also establishes the camaraderie of a school community."

Now, the lessons and guidelines learned throughout the fall sports season can help guide winter sports who are hopeful for a December start.