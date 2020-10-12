PIAA moving forward with winter sports schedule

Wednesday's Board of Directors meeting gave a glimpse into the PIAA's approach to the winter sports season and playoffs.

YORK, Pa. — In the season of winter wonderlands, high school sports are left to wonder about winter sports and their future, as the PIAA Board of Directors met virtually on Wednesday.

Like the fall sports season, the PIAA will move forward with their winter sports schedule.

"We have not seen any data to say why January 1st would be better than December 11th," said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Bob Lombardi.

State College Superintendent Dr. Robert O'Donnell started the meeting by making a plea to delay competitions until at least February 1st. The PIAA will allow schools to schedule competitions through the the state championship games, so if a school wants to delay, they can.

"Instead of a ten week season, now schools have almost a 16 week season that gives them more flexibility than they even asked for," added Lombardi.

When it comes to the state playoffs in basketball and team wrestling, only district champions will advance to the state tournament.

As COVID cases continue to rise, some leagues have installed mask policies for teams during competition, with the exception of swimming and diving. Dr. Lombardi says that it will ultimately be up to the schools.

"The beauty of inside sports is that you can limit the number of student athletes in the facility and by doing that, I think our facilities are safer than they've ever been," said Lombardi. "What we're really concerned with, is that if we don't have the ability to host sports in our membership, that students are going to go to outside school programs where there aren't the safety controls."

Should a team have to shut down for seven days, they will require two days of practice before competing again. If it's ten consecutive days, they have to have three days of practice, and 14 will require four days. It was a move that drew eight 'no' votes, including District III's Doug Bohannon.

"Eight of those votes came from athletic directors and we're in the trenches every day," said Bohannon. "I think it's going to be difficult that if we do have closures, it's going to be tough to get games in and and i just think it was unfair that we went from a first reading to suspended protocol."