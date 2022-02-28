District III diving championships conclude with explosive finish

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Let's start Wednesday in double a at big spring… the Susquehannock senior Max Pflieger wins his third straight district III gold – scores 408.70 points.



On the girls double a side – a battle between two training partners. West York's Taelyn Thomas wins his first district title as she edges out last years champ Warriors Mckenna porter in second.



Saturday was triple A's turn at Governor Mifflin.



It's Northeastern's Stephen Bartlett that once again steals the show… the senior wins back to back district AAA gold. Scores 453.75 points and says he was nervous going into his final district competition.



The girls next up on the board. Just a point difference between the top four after the first round.



Back summersalt two and one half twists to the silver for Red Lion's Sophia Breschi.



Wilson's Safaya Elkhyati starts to inch herself away she aces her final dive for the gold. Scores 361.65 points as the top five are also heading to Bucknell in a few weeks.