District III crowns wrestling champions in districts

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — We're inching closer to the final stages of the winter sports season and it's District time for the area's top wrestlers who are all vying for a chance to wrestle in States.

It was a packed house at Spring Grove High School for the freshmen, and it’s their first opportunity to be called district champs. Central Dauphin's Thunder Beard took home the 107 pound title as he punched his ticket to states.

"At the beginning of the year I set my goal to be a district champ and to place at states," said Beard. "I'm pretty excited about it. The kid [I] wrestled in the finals beat me twice this year and it was nice to get that one back on him."

Perhaps the biggest story of the day was Central Dauphin Matt Repos.

He is now a four-time district champion going back to his freshman year but what's even more impressive is that he hasn't given up a single point in district competition during his time wrestling.

"It's really big for me. I have been working since I won it my freshman year and this feels amazing," said Repos.

"I can't explain how grateful I am that I have the coaches and teammates I have. I couldn’t have done it without them."

Manheim Townships Kaedyn Williams continued his dominance. He's now a three-time district champion in the 114-weight class, but he's looking for more.

"I am just happy that I am one step towards my true goal and that is winning a state title," said Williams. "Nothing new, just go back and perfect the things that I already know, make sure my conditioning is good, my head is right, and more importantly get rest."