PIAA Cross Country state championships see strong finish by District Three

In the Girls 3A Championship, Dallastown's team finished state runner-up.

HERSHEY, Pa. — This year's PIAA cross country season is officially in the books.

Pennsylvania's top high school talent converged on the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey on Saturday.

District III was well represented on the medal stand as the Dallastown girls team finished state runner-up in Class 3A, trailing only North Allegheny.

In the Boys 2A, Greencastle-Antrim senior Weber Long placed second for state silver.

That's only a small portion of the medals won by area runners and teams.  You can find links to the final results and times below.

