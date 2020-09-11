PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — The sweetest place on earth was the home of the 2020 PIAA Cross Country Championships. Because of COVID, the format is a little different then a normal championship. Each class, A, AA and AAA, were divided into for separate heats. The first two heats were for each district championship team then the last two for individual qualifiers. The top 25 in each class earned medals.
The suspense lingered a bit, waiting to figure out who was the winner.
The following results are listed below:
A GIRLS
20th Julia Obrien - Delone Catholic, 21:33
21st Braetan Peters - Annville-Cleona, 21:35
A BOYS
6th York Catholic team finish, 140 points
25th Moseley Driscoll - York Catholic, 17:57
AA GIRLS
9th: Peyton Ellis - Boiling Springs, 20:25
AA BOYS
3rd Kennard-Dale team finish, 81 points
3rd Weber Long - Greencastle-Antrim, 16:47
6th Garrett Quinan - Kennard-Dale, 16:58
12th Colin Whitaker - Lampeter-Strasburg, 17:18
13th Colin Wolf - Kennard-Dale, 17:19
20th Dylan Cunningham - Kennard-Dale, 17:32
21st Evan Kase - Boiling Springs, 17:33
25th Matthew O'Brien - Susquehannock, 17:36
AAA GIRLS
4th Northeastern team finish, 80 points
3rd Margaret Carroll - Northeastern, 19:01
4th Clair Paci - Greencastle-Antrim, 19:08
13th Alyssa Fedorshak - Ephrata, 19:49
21st Anna Martin - Warwick, 20:02
22nd Lydia Tolerico - Dallastown, 20:03
AAA BOYS
4th Hempfield team finish, 85 points
3rd Graham Thomas - Penn Manor, 16:14
7th Cole Adams - York Suburban, 16:33
9th Stephen Schousen - J. P. McCaskey, 16:40
11th Grant Kern - York Suburban, 16:45
13th Jordan Tiday - Cumberland Valley, 16:46
15th Cole Perry - Northeastern, 16:47
19th Timothy Roden - Central Dauphin, 16:49
20th Tyler Stevens - Manheim Township, 16:50
21st Aiden Hodge - Hempfield, 16:50
23rd Evan Eshleman - Hempfield, 16:55
Full results here.