PIAA State Wrestling Championships | Day 1 starts with Class 2A

McDevitt's Riley Robell, Northern Lebanon's Aaron Seidel highlight the Class 2A sessions in the tournament's first day.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Giant Center is the site of a grueling, three-day test at the nation's toughest state high school wrestling tournament, the PIAA State Wrestling Championships, which got underway on Thursday.

Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel climbed the mountain last year a freshman at 107 and has a 44-0 record this season -- and you can see why.

Seidel got right to work, earning a technical fall victory in his first match.

“I see it but I don’t really pat attention to it," says Seidel. "I just go out and wrestle just do my thing and just be confident.”

Also into the quarterfinals at 107 pounds is Trinity William Detar after he recorded a pin the the first round.

Mason McLendon of Susquenita was in a good mood after his 16-1 technical fall victory in the first round.

The senior really wants to reach his first podium.

"So important so important I have worked four eight hard years to get on that podium it would be a shame if I didn’t get on this year," he said.

At 145, Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler had a close match until the second period, when he scored a takedown and then exposed his opponent's shoulder blades for two more points. Late in the match with the score tied, Lawler scored with an escape for the lead and then two on a takedown to seal the decision at 9-6 and advance.

At 160, Jagger Grey of Trinity scored a quick takedown for two and the lead, then got a turn in the second period for three near-fall points and cruised into the quarterfinals.

At 189, Bishop McDevitt’s Jake Gilfoil got a blink-and-you-miss-it takedown for a pair and then cradled up his foe for a fall in just 61 seconds to move on.

Teammate Riley Robell, the defending champ, closed out the session at 285 with a pin in his first match. Robell, a senior, is having a blast in his last go-round.