PIAA basketball tournament starts with 384 teams fighting for 12 titles

Middletown senior Tajae Broadie scores 1,000th point in Blue Raiders first round matchup

Let the PIAA basketball tournament games begin.  384 teams in 12 classifications, all vying for the privilege to call themselves a state champion. The tourney began on Tuesday Night with half of the teams in action.  

The attached video aired on FOX43 News at Ten with coverage of the PIAA tournament first round.

 Here's a list of results for local teams on the hardwood in the first round:

5A Boys

Shippensburg       56         Upper Moreland         46                F

Archbishop Ryan  75         West York                   48                F

Pittston                 53          Lower Dauphin          51                F

Radnor                 75          Susquehannock         56                F

Penn Hills             62          Lampeter-Strasburg   39               F

New Castle           63          Northeastern               50              F

Laurel Highlands   55         Elizabethtown             33               F

Hershey                 71         Shaler                         45               F

4A Boys

Neumann-Goretti    74         ELCO                         42              F

Scranton Prep         53        Middletown                 50              F

Lewisburg                56        Littlestown                  54              F

Trinity                       77        Collegium Charter      63              F

1A Boys

Nativity BVM            77        West Shore Christian  42             F

Lancaster Country Day  50  Northumberland Christian  41      F

Mt. Calvary Christian  75     North Penn-Liberty      52             F

St. John Neumann    63       High Point Baptist       40             F

Linville Hill Christian  75       Fannett-Metal             60             F

6A Girls

Plymouth-Whitemarsh  63    Manheim Township     32            F

Cedar Cliff                    36    Haverford                    27            F

Pennsbury                    62    Dallastown                  46            F

Central York                  46    Upper St. Clair            43           F

Central Dauphin            47    Upper Dublin              23           F

Cumberland Valley        63    North Allegheny         60          F/2 OT

Mount Lebanon             50    Red Lion                    19           F

3A Girls

Conwell Egan                52    York Catholic               46          F

Trinity                            68    John Bartram               34          F

River Valley                   58    Pequea Valley              31         F

2A Girls

Columbia                       73   Penn Treaty                   27         F

Linden Hall                    65   Belmont Charter             31        F

