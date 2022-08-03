PIAA basketball tournament starts with 384 teams fighting for 12 titles

Let the PIAA basketball tournament games begin. 384 teams in 12 classifications, all vying for the privilege to call themselves a state champion. The tourney began on Tuesday Night with half of the teams in action.
The attached video aired on FOX43 News at Ten with coverage of the PIAA tournament first round.
Here's a list of results for local teams on the hardwood in the first round:
5A Boys
Shippensburg 56 Upper Moreland 46 F
Archbishop Ryan 75 West York 48 F
Pittston 53 Lower Dauphin 51 F
Radnor 75 Susquehannock 56 F
Penn Hills 62 Lampeter-Strasburg 39 F
New Castle 63 Northeastern 50 F
Laurel Highlands 55 Elizabethtown 33 F
Hershey 71 Shaler 45 F
4A Boys
Neumann-Goretti 74 ELCO 42 F
Scranton Prep 53 Middletown 50 F
Lewisburg 56 Littlestown 54 F
Trinity 77 Collegium Charter 63 F
1A Boys
Nativity BVM 77 West Shore Christian 42 F
Lancaster Country Day 50 Northumberland Christian 41 F
Mt. Calvary Christian 75 North Penn-Liberty 52 F
St. John Neumann 63 High Point Baptist 40 F
Linville Hill Christian 75 Fannett-Metal 60 F
6A Girls
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63 Manheim Township 32 F
Cedar Cliff 36 Haverford 27 F
Pennsbury 62 Dallastown 46 F
Central York 46 Upper St. Clair 43 F
Central Dauphin 47 Upper Dublin 23 F
Cumberland Valley 63 North Allegheny 60 F/2 OT
Mount Lebanon 50 Red Lion 19 F
3A Girls
Conwell Egan 52 York Catholic 46 F
Trinity 68 John Bartram 34 F
River Valley 58 Pequea Valley 31 F
2A Girls
Columbia 73 Penn Treaty 27 F
Linden Hall 65 Belmont Charter 31 F