Spring Grove and Delone Catholic girls eliminated in PIAA semifinals

Rockets and Squirettes are loaded with young talent expected to make deep run next season

A unique season ends one victory short of a trip to the state championship for both Spring Grove and Delone Catholic's girls basketball teams. Both squads were in the western bracket so a long bus ride preceded their semifinal contests.

For the Rockets, a matchup with Chartiers Valley in the PIAA 5A semis at Bald Eagle High School in Centre County ends in a 50-33 setback. Spring Grove was cold from the field to start and never really got enough traction to compete all four quarters. They have just one senior on the squad Ella Kale so expect big things from the Rockets again next year.

The Squirettes faced undefeated Villa Maria in the PIAA 4A semifinals and lost 47-39. Delone drew within five with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter but couldn't convert on a few more opportunities to pull closer. They have zero seniors on their roster so a talented and young team will look forward to another shot at the state title in 2022.