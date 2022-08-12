x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

PIAA approves name, image, and likeness policy for student-athlete

The student-athletes in your hometown could soon be showing up in ads and commercials. The PIAA approved a new name, image, and likeness policy.

More Videos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The high school athletes in your hometown could soon be showing up in ads and commercials.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) approved a new name, image, and likeness policy.

That allows stars in high school sports or any student participating in sports to make money promoting products or businesses.

This follows a similar move in college sports recently.

There are some things the athletes can't promote, including alcohol, gambling, and weapons, and this goes into effect immediately.

Click here for PIAA's full guidance on NIL.

Head here for more information about PIAA.

Related Articles

See more sports-related stories on WNEP's Youtube page.

Before You Leave, Check This Out