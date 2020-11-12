PIAA and youth sports on hold until January 2021

The recent restrictions put a hold on the season 48 hours before some teams were set to tip-off.

YORK, Pa. — Less than 24 hours after the PIAA discussed their approach to an on-time start for the winter sports season, Governor Wolf introduced new COVID-19 restrictions that paused high school and youth sports.

The new mitigation requirements go into into affect on December 12 and will last until January 4.

All school and youth sports games, tournaments, and practices have been put on hold:

" K-12 School Sports and Youth Sports

All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports are paused.

The Pennsylvania Principals Association is recommending a delay to the start of the winter sports season. The surge in cases among school-age children increases the risk that asymptomatic participants will spread the virus at a game or practice, in the locker room, while traveling to and from events, or at team meals, parties or other gatherings.

Professional and Collegiate Sports

Professional or collegiate sports activities may continue in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the Department of Health.

Spectators may not attend such sports activities in person."

PIAA Executive Director Dr. Bob Lombardi stated on Wednesday that he had no inclination that any new guidelines or restrictions were going to be handed down.