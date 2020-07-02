Dallastown dominates in PIAA "AAA" State Wrestling First Round

Gettysburg and Central Dauphin fall to consolations

HERSHEY, Pa. — The ankle straps were ready to go for the first round of the PIAA "AAA" Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night at Giant Center.

District III runner-up Dallastown got it going early on in the first session against Father Judge.

The Wildcats got off to a great start at 113 when Zach Luckenbaugh used an edge take-down on his way to 8-2 decision and 3-0 match lead.

After that it was all about the bonus points for the 'Cats. Adam Karlie registered a quick fall in 1:13. Dallastown secured falls in three of the next five bouts jumping out to a huge lead against the District XII champs. A Father Judge run was shut down quickly though with pins at 182 and 195. Heavyweight sophomore Hunter Bisking provided the exclamation point with a headlock that ended in another fall, which was Dallastown’s seventh pin on the night. Wildcats advance with a big 49-23 victory.

In the night session Central Dauphin and Gettysburg found the going a bit tougher against WPIAL competition.

Gettysburg fell to Canon McMillan 45-18 and Central Dauphin goes into the consolation rounds after a 40-21 defeat to Waynesburg Central.