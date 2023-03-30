Phillies get outfielder Pache from A's for minor leaguer

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

Pache has played in in 115 games for the Atlanta Braves (2020-21) and Athletics (2022). He played center field in all but two of them.

The Phillies opened a spot on the 40-man roster by placing first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day injured list.