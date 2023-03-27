Phillies' J.T. Realmuto ejected for questionable reason during spring training game

According to a video circulating on social media, Realmuto pulled his glove away a little too quickly, leading to his ejection.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Social media pages lit up following a questionable call that forced J.T. Realmuto from a spring training game.

Homeplate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejected Realmuto after he allegedly moved his glove too quickly when Rosenberg tried to give him the baseball.

J.T. Realmuto got thrown out of the game for... this? pic.twitter.com/mUvpviQy0U — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 27, 2023

Following the call, Twitter users quickly hopped onto the social media site to give their opinion.

"Randy Rosenberg just threw J.T. Realmuto out of the game. While Realmuto was catching behind the plate. In a spring training game. What in the world?" wrote Twitter user AlexCarrMLB.

Randy Rosenberg just threw J.T. Realmuto out of the game. While Realmuto was catching behind the plate. In a spring training game.



What in the world? — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) March 27, 2023

Another user wrote, "No way J.T. Realmuto was thrown out for this," after watching the video.

"Looks like the umpire got his feelings hurt when J.T. Realmuto didn't take the ball from him," said another user.