Phillies fans flocking to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series

Excitement was high on Monday afternoon as fan began to arrive ahead of the game.

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies fans are pouring into Citizens Bank Park to see Game 3 of the World Series.

It may be Halloween, but Phillies fans are hoping for no tricks and all treats for the game in South Philadelphia.

First pitch isn't until 8 p.m., but there were plenty of fans here earlier in the afternoon.

Fans were lined up outside of the New Era Phillies store outside the stadium, waiting to purchase their World Series gear.

Other vendors were also setting up, preparing for the large crowds who will be watching this game inside the stadium, along with fans who just wanted to be here to be a part of the excitement.

Fans we talked to said they have high hopes for their Fightin' Phils and wouldn't miss being here.

"It may be the last time it happens for us. Just coming out to see them; we only get to see a few games a year. We've only seen two this year, and they've been on the west coast," said Utah residents Jon and Marla Coomes.

"Waiting in line to get some merchandise and see the Phils tonight. I've been here for the Eagles Super Bowl, and it feels like that again. The city has been buzzing. The boys are buzzing, and it's going to be a good game," said Bucks County resident Bear Gatti.

"It is exciting. I didn't grow up a Phillies fan. I'm not going to say who I root for but I'm down here to be with friends and enjoy the atmosphere. It's exciting. It's been fun to watch. Baseball is a great sport and I'm glad people are enjoying it," said Zachary Herbster of Sunbury.