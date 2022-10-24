Phillies fans celebrate win in Wilkes-Barre

Phillies fans celebrated the team's win Sunday at Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Phillies fans celebrated together Sunday at Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.

The Phillies started from the bottom as the lowest seed in the National League playoffs.

The team won 87 games, that total ranks 11th out of the 12 teams that made the post-season in both leagues.

But the Phillies are peaking at the right time.

They have won each of the first three playoff matchups despite not having a home-field advantage.

In total, Philadelphia has played 11 post-season games, losing just twice.

It's been a magical run for fans.

"Honestly, this is a team. All I wanted out of them this year was a playoff appearance, and for them to go to the World Series, I think that's incredible," said Joe Levandowski of Nanticoke. "For this team, just having made the playoffs after 11 years, I was not expecting this at all. It's incredible."

Game one of the world series featuring the Philadelphia Phillies begins Friday, October 28.