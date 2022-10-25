Phillies fans break merchandise records following World Series clinch

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editors note: The attached video is from Oct. 24.
Phillies fans are excited to see their team in the spotlight again, to say the least.
According to the MLB and MLB's official e-commerce partner, Fanatics, the Phillies set a 24-hour record for LCS winner merchandise sales (ALCS or NLCS) following their Sunday night win over the San Diego Padres to advance to the World Series.
The previous 24-hour record was set by Cubs fans in 2016 after they defeated the Dodgers in the NLCS.
The Cubs were in a 108-year World Series Championship drought with 2016 marking their first Fall Classic appearance since 1945.
However, the Phillies ended a drought of their own with this run, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011.
According to the MLB and Fanatics, the Astros and Phillies set a 24-hour record for combined ALCS and NLCS winner merchandise sales after their collective clinches, breaking the record previously set by Chicago and Cleveland.
Game one of the World Series will air on FOX on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8:07 p.m. For a full list of scheduled games, click here.