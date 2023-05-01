Phillies put OF Cristian Pache on 10-day IL with knee injury

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Pache will need surgery, but the defending National League champions did not have a date scheduled yet and there was no immediate timetable for Pache’s return.

Pache was injured Friday night in a game against the Houston Astros when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory.

To fill his roster spot, the Phillies recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 24-year-old Pache was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in a March 29 trade for minor league reliever Billy Sullivan. Pache is batting .360 (9 for 25) with one home run, three doubles and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He has made six starts for Philadelphia in center field and three in right.

Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead Friday with an RBI double in the fifth.

“I feel for him and for the club because he was really playing well, really improving,” Thomson said. “Now, Dalton comes up and takes his spot. We will utilize him basically the same way we did with Cristian.”