Phillies' McCutchen upbeat about recovery from knee injury

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Andrew McCutchen is upbeat about his recovery from last year's knee injury.

The Philadelphia outfielder says he plans to be ready for opening day.

He's working his way back from a torn ACL.

McCutchen played only 59 games last year before going down with his injury in early June.

At the time, McCutchen was the team's lead off man and was hitting .259 with 10 HR's and 29 RBI's.

Without him, the team struggled to find a consistent lead off man.

The Phillies finished 81-81, a disappointment in their first season after signing Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia replaced manager Gabe Kapler with Joe Girardi and added Zack Wheeler to its rotation.

If he can stay healthy, McCutchen could give the team a lift as well.

In his last full season in 2018, McCutchen hit .255 with 20 HR's and 65 RBI's over 155 games with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.