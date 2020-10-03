Phillies ace Nola missed scheduled start due to the flu

The date for Nola's next appearance is not clear.

Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola was scratched from his scheduled start against the New York Yankees due to the flu.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with an off day Wednesday, Nola may rejoin the team on Thursday.

The right-hander had been on track to start the Phillies' opener at Miami on March 26.

Girardi didn't rule out Nola making one fewer spring training start than originally planned.