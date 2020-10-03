x
Phillies ace Nola missed scheduled start due to the flu

Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola was scratched from his scheduled start against the New York Yankees due to the flu.

 Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with an off day Wednesday, Nola may rejoin the team on Thursday. 

The date for Nola's next appearance is not clear. 

The right-hander had been on track to start the Phillies' opener at Miami on March 26. 

Girardi didn't rule out Nola making one fewer spring training start than originally planned.

Nola went 12-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 34 starts last season. He has a 53-35 mark over five big league seasons.